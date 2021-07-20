Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 525,288 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

