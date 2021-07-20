Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 287.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

