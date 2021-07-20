Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

