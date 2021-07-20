Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

