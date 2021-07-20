Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $3,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.