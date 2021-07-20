Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $469.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,267 shares of company stock worth $4,488,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

