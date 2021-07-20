Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 247.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,035 shares of company stock worth $5,483,515. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

