Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $95,534,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $40,016,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.69. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.