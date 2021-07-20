Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -473.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

