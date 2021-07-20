Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,408 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

