Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.