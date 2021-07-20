Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,227 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,227 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Range Resources worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRC stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.