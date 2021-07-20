Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,678 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,577 shares of company stock worth $19,571,662 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

