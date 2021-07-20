Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 425.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

