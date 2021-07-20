Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

