Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $588,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.