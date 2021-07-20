Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,276 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,091 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.