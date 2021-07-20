Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 13,725 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

