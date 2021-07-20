Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,512 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

