Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 22,448 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AN opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

