Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 22,789 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,789 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MET opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.