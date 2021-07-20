Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $241,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

