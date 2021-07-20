Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 25,685 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,685 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Shares of A stock opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.