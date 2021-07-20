Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 25,807 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 19.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $52,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,854,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of SAH opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

