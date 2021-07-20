Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $271,842,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,132,000 after buying an additional 400,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $192.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $194.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

