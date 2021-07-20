Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 43,988 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,988 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,620 shares of company stock worth $5,245,418. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

