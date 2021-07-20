Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 56,751 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,751 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

BLMN stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

