Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of BYD opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

