Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.26

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

GROUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

