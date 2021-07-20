Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

