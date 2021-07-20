Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00357250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

