Graviton Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.67 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $66,233.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00016343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.92 or 1.00064630 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.