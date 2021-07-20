Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 328,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

