Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,903 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Equitable worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.