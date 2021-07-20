Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,337 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.