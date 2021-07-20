Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of NICE worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $264.99 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

