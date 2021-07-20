Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of TransUnion worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

