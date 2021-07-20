Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 13,457 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Paylocity worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paylocity by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Paylocity by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.81.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $1,596,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,288 shares of company stock worth $12,384,099. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

