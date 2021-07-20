Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $144.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

