Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,078,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,407 shares of company stock valued at $31,861,223. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $362.12 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

