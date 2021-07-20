Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

