Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 683,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after buying an additional 370,860 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

