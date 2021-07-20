Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.08 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.87. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.45 and a 12 month high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.