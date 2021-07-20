Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,162,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.