Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.