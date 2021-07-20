Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

