Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 211,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

