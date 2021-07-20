Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 324,451 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3,055.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

