Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

