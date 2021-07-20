Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,923 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 170.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 176,833 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 186.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Nucor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NYSE NUE opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

